Ugandan Ministry of Health confirms Covid-19 emergency supplies from Alibaba

During the alarming hours when the world is combatting against the deadly virus Covid-19, Uganda is unable to separate itself from the epidemic.

With the increasing spread of coronavirus and recording nine positive cases, Uganda has recently received a medical care package from Jack Ma's Alibaba. Fortunately, the country has so far not witnessed any casualty.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health has taken to Twitter to notify the world that the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba has pledged a donation of 6 million face masks, over 1 million testing kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 protective face shields to African nations battling the coronavirus epidemic.

Alibaba's cargo flight has sent consignment at Entebbe airport consisting of 100,000 masks, 20,089 test kits, 741 sets of protective equipment, 1,111 face shields. Other countries like Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, South Sudan, Nigeria and Burundi have also received the package.

