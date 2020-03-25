Left Menu
Tokyo governor to ask residents to stay indoors at weekend as coronavirus cases rise - NHK

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:59 IST
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will ask residents on Wednesday to refrain from going outside for non-essential business at the weekend, public broadcaster NHK said.

Koike is due to brief reporters on Wednesday evening after the number of cases of coronavirus rose in the capital. More than 40 cases were reported on Wednesday, media said, the biggest one-day increase in the capital.

