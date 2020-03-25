Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:01 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India is likely to agree on an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Indian government has not yet finalized the package and discussions are ongoing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, the finance ministry, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said both the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter was still under discussion. One of the sources, a senior government official, said the stimulus plan could be as large as 2.3 trillion rupees, but final numbers were still in discussion.

The package could be announced by the end of the week, both sources added. ($1 = 76.3690 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan moves to lock down major cities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment, internal document

European Union states need 10 times as much personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such as ventilators, to tackle the coronavirus than traditional supply chains can provide, an internal EU document showed on Wednesday. The...

European shares take U-turn on rising virus death toll

European stocks turned choppy again on Wednesday with bourses across the region wiping off most of their early morning gains as a sharp rise in the coronavirus death toll brought back panic.World markets enjoyed their best one-day percentag...

Amid physical distancing, Facebook, WhatsApp usage surges two-fold

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for millions around the world. As this global public health crisis advances, governments are imposing lockdown and people are practicing social distancing to further curb its spread.Amidst t...

U.S. cybersecurity experts see recent spike in Chinese digital espionage

A U.S. cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it has detected a surge in new cyberspying by a suspected Chinese group dating back to late January, when the coronavirus began to spread beyond China.FireEye Inc. said in a report it had spotted a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020