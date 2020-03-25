Left Menu
Development News Edition

Target withdraws forecasts, curbs spending to meet virus-related demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:05 IST
Target withdraws forecasts, curbs spending to meet virus-related demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Target Corp on Wednesday withdrew its financial outlook and said it would scale back on planned investments to focus on meeting surging demand as Americans stock up on essentials and stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The big-box retailer said it now plans to remodel only about 130 stores in 2020, down from 300, moving the rest of the projects to 2021. Target added it would open fewer small-format stores than it had previously planned. "It's become very clear that we need to be disciplined about making sure our stores and supply chain is focused on serving our guests without any unnecessary distractions," Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said.

"We'll need to prioritize the flow of food, medicine and other essentials for the foreseeable future." In the past few weeks, consumers have been flocking to stores to load up on canned food, disinfectants, toilet paper and other essentials as the pandemic keeps Americans confined to their homes, forcing retailers including Target to put limits on the number of items that can be bought in one shopping trip.

Cornell said demand has been "unprecedented," likening the buying behavior to levels occasionally seen during natural disasters. Target had laid out its full-year, first-quarter forecasts and investment plans for 2020 just three weeks earlier and last year announced a new share repurchase program of $5 billion. The buyback has now been suspended.

Till date in March, overall same-store sales at Target was up more than 20% from a year earlier, with sales of essentials, food and beverage up more than 50%. The company also expects higher-than-anticipated costs, driven by an increase in pay and benefits for frontline workers, and for maintaining essential inventory.

Target, like many other retailers, has reduced store hours for cleaning and restocking and said last week it would raise the minimum wage by $2 an hour for store and distribution center workers through May 2. Rivals such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc have also boosted pay and gone on a hiring spree to manage a surge in orders.

The virus, which has infected more than 44,000 people in the United States leading to more than 500 deaths, has resulted in the closure of several businesses and raised concerns of a global recession. "There is no playbook for how to react in this environment. We're writing the script each and every day," Cornell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram Police allow online delivery service providers to operate during lockdown

Gurugram Police have said that some online delivery service providers will be allowed to operate during lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.All officers of Gurugram Police have been directed that following online delivery services - Zo...

Live, interactive maps track global COVID-19 cases in real time

Tracking the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the world is but a click away with scientists developing live, interactive maps on user-friendly applications to help researchers, public health authorities as well as the general public...

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn -sources

India is likely to agree with an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees 19.6 billion to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matte...

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn -sources

India is likely to agree on an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees 19.6 billion to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020