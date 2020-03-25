Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba, Jack Ma send Russia medical equipment to fight virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:55 IST
Alibaba, Jack Ma send Russia medical equipment to fight virus outbreak

The foundations of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and its co-founder Jack Ma said on Wednesday they had sent medical equipment, including masks and coronavirus tests, to Russia to help it fight an outbreak. Russia has so far reported 658 confirmed coronavirus cases and cancelled many flights to and from the country. One person who tested positive for coronavirus has died.

The Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation said in a joint statement they had sent coronavirus tests, medical masks and other protective equipment to Russia on a charter flight from China. They did not say how much equipment had been sent. Russia earlier this month suspended its exports of surgical masks and medical gear, including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, as part of its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt bans production, distribution of pan masala till further orders

Government of Uttar Pradesh has banned production, distribution and sale of pan masala in the entire state until further orders. The move comes amid the outbreak of coronavirus threat across the nation.At least 35 people in the Uttar Prades...

In coronavirus battle, Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday doubled down on his view that state-level shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak were likely to cripple the Brazilian economy and raise unemployment, urging on Twitter that they be reversed. T...

Denmark charges Norwegian citizen over alleged Iranian assassination plot -prosecutor

Denmarks state prosecutor said on Wednesday it had charged a Norwegian citizen with assisting an Iranian intelligence service plan an assassination on Danish soil.The Norwegian, who has Iranian heritage, was arrested in October 2018 over a ...

Virus lockdown makes big dent in Paris air pollution: report

Frances stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus outbreak have produced a 20 to 30 percent decline in overall air pollution levels in Paris, according to a report from the regions air quality monitoring agency. The lockdown has taken c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020