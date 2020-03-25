Ukraine government approves emergency across the country over coronavirus spread

Ukraine's government approved on Wednesday declaring an emergency across the whole country for the next 30 days over the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting. Previously an emergency had been declared in certain regions and in the capital Kiev.

Ukraine has reported 113 cases as of March 25, including 4 deaths. The ministers, all of whom wore masks, also approved to extend lockdown measures already in place for another month until April 24.

