Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey rounds up hundreds for social media posts about coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:23 IST
Turkey rounds up hundreds for social media posts about coronavirus

Turkey has arrested 410 people for making "provocative" posts on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, its interior minister said on Wednesday. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu praised Turks for complying with social distancing measures imposed so far to curtail the spread of the disease, and said this meant tighter controls such as a curfew may be unnecessary.

Turkey has shut schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers, postponed sports matches and suspended flights. The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Turkey rose by 343 to 1,872 on Tuesday. Forty-four people have died. Soylu noted that since the restrictions were put in place, the number of passengers on inter-city buses had fallen 83% and traffic intensity within 15 major cities had fallen 65%.

"So far, our citizens are complying to the highest level with all the measures we have imposed. This is a particularly good point for us," Soylu said in an interview with broadcaster TV 24. "As long as citizens observe their own emergency rules themselves, it may not be necessary for now to take tighter measures." The minister said almost 2,000 social media accounts had been identified making provocative posts about the outbreak, resulting in the detention of 410 people "attempting to stir unrest".

He said that most of the accounts were linked to militant groups, without giving further details of the identities of the suspects. Some of the arrests were over posts that showed youths mocking elderly people for venturing outside during the lockdown, he said. Such posts have been a source of public anger in Turkey.

Turkey's leadership has been accused in the past by rights groups and political opponents of cracking down on social media to limit criticism. The government says its strict monitoring of social media is necessary to guarantee public safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD ministry offices to remain closed for three-weeks, CBSE to work out revised exam schedule

The Human Resource Ministry has said that all its offices, autonomous institutions and subordinate offices will remain closed for three weeks in accordance with the communication of Home Ministry regarding lockdown in the wake of the threat...

Mamata demands Rs 1,500 cr package from Centre to tackle

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought a Rs 1,500 crore package from the Centre to support the state governments efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to reporters through video-conference from the ...

ANALYSIS-A falling yen may not be the economic cure Japan seeks

The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may finally lift the curse of the safe-haven yen for Japan but policymakers fear fiscal laxity could lead to a currency free-fall eventually, undermining efforts to cushion the economy from the pand...

RSS starts distributing food kits to daily wage workers in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has started distributing food kits to daily wage workers in the city to help them during the 21-day lockdown period imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakThe kit contains five kg of rice, one kg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020