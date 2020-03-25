Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand bans entry to foreigners, prepares emergency measures against coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:41 IST
Thailand bans entry to foreigners, prepares emergency measures against coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Thai government banned entry for all non-resident foreigners on Wednesday but held off on restricting people's movement inside the country as the government prepared to roll out emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A state of emergency will take effect from midnight local time (1700 GMT) until April 30, giving Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha sweeping powers to combat the surge of coronavirus infection. The Southeast Asian country recorded 107 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the known total to 934. Four people have died since the outbreak began, 860 are hospitalized while 70 patients have recovered and gone home.

New restrictions taking effect at midnight include the closing of all border crossings except for Thai nationals, diplomats and their families, and foreigners with work permits or other official documents allowing them to work in Thailand. "We are not closing the country, we are still allowing Thai people to return but for foreigners the country is closed," Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told a news conference. He added that airports will remain open to flights from abroad.

Wissanu said the government had no immediate plans to impose curfews or travel restrictions within the country. But he said checkpoints would be set up to screen inter-provincial travelers and an "all-day curfew" could still be introduced in certain areas if coronavirus contagion worsened. The government on Sunday closed down department stores, malls, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues and other public places for several weeks in major cities across the country.

It is still allowing banks, government offices, pharmacies, and grocery stores to operate as normal but urged people over the age of 70, children under five and people with respiratory and other health complications to stay home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to five.&#160; A 26-year-old man, who had returned recently arrived from Spain, has tested positive for th...

Putin, citing coronavirus, postpones vote on changes that could extend his rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was postponing a nationwide vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule due to the worsening situation with coronavirus.The vote, on changes that include scrap...

Over 180 cases registered, 5,103 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi police

More than 180 cases were registered and 5,103 people detained on Wednesday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to the data shared by Delhi police, 183 cases were registered under section 1...

TV journalist beaten up by cops during reporting on lockdown

A senior journalist with a national English news channel on Wednesday alleged he was beaten up by policemen while reporting on lockdown in adjoining Thane district. Uttkarsh Chaturvedi, deputy news editor with ET Now, a leading business new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020