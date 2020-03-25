Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected coronavirus patient flees from JK hospital, tracked and readmitted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:50 IST
Suspected coronavirus patient flees from JK hospital, tracked and readmitted

A suspected coronavirus patient, who had recently travelled to another country, Wednesday fled from a hospital here but was immediately tracked and re-admitted, officials said. They said legal action would be taken against the patient for putting other people's health at risk.

"A suspected coronavirus patient, with travel history to Hungary, fled from Chest Disease Hospital at Dalgate here on Wednesday afternoon," the officials said. The patient, a resident of Batamaloo area of the city here, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and his sample has been sent for the COVID-19 test, the officials said.

However, the patient was immediately tracked and re-admitted to a hospital. "Tracked. Admitted again. Legal action to follow," District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI questions three in DHFL scam

The CBI has questioned former UPPCL managing director A P Mishra and two prime accused in the Rs 2,267 crore Employees Provident Fund scam in Uttar Pradesh wherein savings of power sector employees was invested in Dewan Housing Finance Corp...

Covid-19: Bengal ration shops to draw circles at 1 mt gap for

Amid reports of people crowding markets and shops to buy essentials, the West Bengal government has asked all ration shops owners to draw circles at one-metre gaps outside counters for the customers to stand inside them and ensure that soci...

Gunmen attack gurdwara in Afghan capital, massacre 25 worshippers

At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when heavily armed suicide bombers blasted their way into a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistans capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the m...

India's Flipkart to resume e-commerce sales of essential products

Walmart Incs Flipkart will resume e-commerce services for essential products after receiving federal and state government assurances on the safety of its delivery staff and a hassle-free supply chain.Bengaluru-based Flipkart halted all shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020