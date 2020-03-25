Suspected coronavirus patient flees from JK hospital, tracked and readmitted

A suspected coronavirus patient, who had recently travelled to another country, Wednesday fled from a hospital here but was immediately tracked and re-admitted, officials said. They said legal action would be taken against the patient for putting other people's health at risk.

"A suspected coronavirus patient, with travel history to Hungary, fled from Chest Disease Hospital at Dalgate here on Wednesday afternoon," the officials said. The patient, a resident of Batamaloo area of the city here, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and his sample has been sent for the COVID-19 test, the officials said.

However, the patient was immediately tracked and re-admitted to a hospital. "Tracked. Admitted again. Legal action to follow," District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.