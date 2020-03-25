Left Menu
Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to counter coronavirus - government adviser

Pakistan is seeking another $1.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help it deal with the economic slowdown from the coronavirus, government finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Wednesday . Pakistan will also be seeking more suport from World Bank and Asian Development Bank, Sheikh added.

"This 1.4 billion we are asking will be a low cost fast disbursing loan," he told a news conference in Islamabad. The IMF agreed to a $6 billion financial aid programme for Pakistan last year.

