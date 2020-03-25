Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan extends holidays till April 4 - government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baku
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:39 IST
Azerbaijan extends holidays till April 4 - government

Azerbaijan has extended holidays related to its traditional Nowruz celebrations till April 4 from a previous end date of March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

The ex-Soviet country, which began the Nowruz celebrations on March 20, reported its second death from coronavirus on Wednesday and registered 93 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K police registers 218 FIRs against lockdown violators

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered 218 FIRs against the people who violated lockdown orders across the Union Territory, according to an official statement. Jammu and Srinagar Police Hospitals have also established helplines for the po...

Rajasthan govt releases Rs 100 crore to insurers as state premium for PMCIS for kharif season

The Rajasthan government has released Rs 100 crore to insurance companies for Nagaur and Ajmer districts as a state premium for the Prime Ministers Crop Insurance Scheme PMCIS for kharif season. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said Rs...

Smokers likely to be more at risk from coronavirus - EU agency

Smoking can make people more susceptible to serious complications from a coronavirus infection, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, citing scientific studies, although available data is still limited. In its upd...

U.S. military restricts movement for thousands of personnel due to coronavirus

The fast-spreading coronavirus has forced the U.S. military to restrict the movement of thousands of personnel in the regions overseas most exposed to the virus Asia, Europe and the Middle East, U.S. military commands tell Reuters.Reuters h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020