Azerbaijan extends holidays till April 4 - government

Azerbaijan has extended holidays related to its traditional Nowruz celebrations till April 4 from a previous end date of March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

The ex-Soviet country, which began the Nowruz celebrations on March 20, reported its second death from coronavirus on Wednesday and registered 93 cases.

