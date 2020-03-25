Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natura to convert makeup, fragrances production to hygiene items in coronavirus fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:13 IST
Natura to convert makeup, fragrances production to hygiene items in coronavirus fight

Brazilian cosmetics group Natura & Co will temporarily convert all of its makeup and fragrances production lines in Latin America to manufacturing personal hygiene items such as hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Natura, which became the world's fourth-largest beauty products company after acquiring rival Avon Products last year, also committed to not dismissing any employees for 60 days, while freezing salaries and promotions for an equal period.

Hirings will be limited to critical job positions, it added. "Proceeding with production is essential for our consultants and resellers to keep earning income from their activity, especially in this time of crisis," the company said in the memo.

Natura & Co's efforts are part of a global trend of private sector firms stepping up to help in the battle against COVID-19, the rapidly spreading respiratory illness caused by the virus that has decimated markets and pushed governments to take extreme measures to try and control the outbreak. On Tuesday, Latin America's largest brewer Ambev SA announced it would convert one of its breweries in Rio de Janeiro state to produce hand sanitizer.

Widely recognized for its environmental-friendly policies, Natura & Co has closed all of its Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop brick-and-mortar stores, as well as franchisees in Brazil. It was not immediately clear how long the company will keep its makeup and fragrances production lines dedicated to hygiene items. It said current inventories should be enough to honor ongoing orders.

Shares in Natura were up 2% on Wednesday at 25.41 reais, reducing losses in March to 44%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Lalu urges 'retired' but 'healthy' docs and nurses to join

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to doctors and nurses, who might have retired but continue to be fit for work, to come forward in this hour of crisis and help the government fight the coronaviru...

Chinese trader in Nagpur hospital tests negative for COVID-19

Nagpur, Mar 25 PTIA Chinese businessman admitted in a government hosptial here amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday tested negative for the viral disease, a hospital official said. The Chinese, a chilli trader who is in India since De...

Karnataka sees 10 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 51

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 51 in the state. A total of 51 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka till now, including 10 new cases in the last...

Turkey extends closure of schools until April 30 over coronavirus outbreak

Turkey will extend the closure of all schools in the country until April 30 over the coronavirus outbreak and home schooling will continue during this period, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday. Turkey had shut schools and set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020