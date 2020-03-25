Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 103, cases total 9,765

The death toll in Switzerland from coronavirus infections has increased to 103, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

The number of dead was up from the 90 reported on Tuesday, the Federal Office of Public Health said. Total confirmed cases also increased to 9,765, it said, from just under 9,000 on Tuesday.

