Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Brazil moves to shield people, economy, markets from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:00 IST
FACTBOX-Brazil moves to shield people, economy, markets from coronavirus

Brazil's government and central bank have entered crisis-fighting mode as they battle to limit the coronavirus outbreak's impact on public health, businesses and financial markets. The measures below, some enacted and others proposed, aim to compensate workers and firms, pump liquidity into the banking system and ensure markets operate as smoothly as possible.

CENTRAL BANK The central bank has pledged "to deploy its arsenal of monetary, exchange rate and financial stability policies" to fight the crisis. Its actions include:

-Increasing the pace of rate cuts last week, lowering the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to a record low 3.75%. -Ramping up intervention in the foreign exchange market as the real hit a record low around 5.25 per dollar and traders reported liquidity drying up. So far this year, it has sold $9.8 billion of reserves in the spot market, $14 billion in repurchase auctions and $10.5 billion in currency swaps.

-Opening a $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve that will be in place for at least six months, allowing the central bank to access dollar liquidity at favorable rates. -Repurchasing Brazilian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds from domestic financial institutions. So far, $2.95 billion has been purchased, out of a potential stock of up to $31 billion.

-Injecting up to 1.2 trillion reais of liquidity into the economy - some 16.7% of GDP - through loans to banks backed by their securitized credit portfolios (670 billion reais) and corporate bonds (91 billion reais), and through halving reserve requirements for long-term deposits (203 billion reais). The National Monetary Council, composed of the economy minister and central bank president, has also supported bank liquidity by letting small lenders raise 200 billion reais by issuing special long-term deposits backed by the Credit Guarantee Fund.

FISCAL STIMULUS The government has proposed fiscal measures protecting the most vulnerable and safeguarding jobs, amounting to about 180 billion reais, or 2.24% of GDP, according to JP Morgan.

Virtually none of that comprises new spending. Most involves bringing forward social assistance payments, deferring corporate taxes and making it easier to access workers' severance funds. But lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia has proposed that Brazil spend between 300 billion and 400 billion reais ($59 billion to $79 billion) in emergency funds, creating a "war budget" under which ordinary fiscal rules will not apply.

STATE, MUNICIPAL AID The federal government has also put forward a plan to help states and cities with 88 billion reais in loans, transfers and debt freezes to cope with public health and economic pressures.

($1 = 5.0797 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: WR Sharpe agrees to deal with Vikings

Free-agent wide receiver Tajae Sharpe agreed to a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Financial terms were not divulged for Sharpe, who will look to help the Vikings overcome the depar...

Delhi: 40-year-old dies repairing sewer tank

A 40-year-old man died after inhaling toxic fumes while another person fell unconscious while they were repairing a sewer tank at the Delhi Jal Board DJB office in southeast Delhis Okhla on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been iden...

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...

Railways not to run passenger, mail trains till April 14 due to lockdown

With 21-day lockdown in the country effective from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Railways said on Wednesday that no passenger, mail, express or suburban trains will run till the midnight of April 14. However, fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020