Second Covid-19 death in Gujarat

  PTI
  • |
  Ahmedabad
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 22:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-03-2020 22:50 IST
An 85-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died here on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. It was the second COVID-19 death in the state, it added.

"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the department said in a tweet. "She was suffering from many complications," it added.

On March 22, a 67-year-old coronavirus patient had died in Surat..

