Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's first coronavirus death leaves a trail of infections behind

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:06 IST
Pakistan's first coronavirus death leaves a trail of infections behind
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani village where the country's first death from the coronavirus was reported last week has seen an alarming rise in cases, officials said on Wednesday, indicating how quickly the community spread of the disease is taking place in the country.

Health officials said at least 39 of 46 tests conducted in the village of Manga in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, have come back positive, even as the total number of positive cases in Pakistan topped 1,000 on Wednesday. Reuters on Monday reported about the case of Sadaat Khan, who upon returning from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia had hosted a large banquet attended by 2,000 people. He had not disclosed being ill upon his return, and also refused quarantine when his symptoms intensified. Khan, who died on March 18, was the first fatality in Pakistan from the fast-spreading virus.

His case alarmed authorities, who declared the entire village of 7,000 people a mass quarantine zone. "We tested close relatives as well as some random tests," the province's health minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, said in a video, adding these were just the first batch of results from the village.

"There are significant lessons for all from this case," said Jhagra. Meanwhile, residents of Manga, which has now been cordoned off for a week, told Reuters the situation was critical.

"The army has been deployed in and outside Manga. We aren't allowed to go out of our homes," said, Imtiaz Ali, a resident of the village. "The government has taken 98 people to quarantine centres," he said, adding food supplies were running low.

Another local, Liaqat Ali Shah, said people of the village feared starvation as they had not been able to work for a week, and most were daily wage earners. (Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Euan Rocha and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Tripura to engage SHGs to distribute food among poor

The Tripura government on Wednesday asked urban local bodies to engage self-help groups SHGs in the state for providing cooked food to homeless and poor persons during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official s...

Govt temporarily suspends toll collection across India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced to suspend collection of toll at all toll plaza across India to reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services in the wake of novel coronavirus out...

'Delivering coffins non-stop': coronavirus stalks a Paris nursing home

Outside a Paris retirement home on Wednesday, a director rushed out and told the man delivering a coffin to use a side entrance, away from prying eyes. The coffin, one of three brought the same morning, came hours after officials said 13 el...

US welcomes release of former JK CMs Farooq, Omar

The US on Wednesday welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and urged the Indian government to release all Kashmiri political leaders. The statement of Acting Assistant US Secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020