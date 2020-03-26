Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudis tighten anti-virus curfew, UAE closures leave travellers stranded

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 00:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 00:11 IST
Saudis tighten anti-virus curfew, UAE closures leave travellers stranded

Saudi Arabia reported its second coronavirus death and tightened a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, barring entry to and exit from the capital Riyadh and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina as well as movement between all provinces. The orders, approved by King Salman and published by state media, also brought forward the start of curfew in the three cities to 3 p.m. from 7 p.m., starting on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia introduced the curfew on Monday, initially for 21 days, after registering a jump in infections. Its second fatality was a 46-year-old foreign resident of Mecca, among 133 new cases that took Saudi Arabia's total to 900. Across the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, the tally rose to 2,472 with seven deaths, as the United Arab Emirates registered 85 new infections, Oman 15 and Kuwait four.

Saudi Arabia has also halted international flights as well as suspending visas for the year-round Umrah pilgrimage and closing mosques, schools, malls and restaurants. The restrictions have altered the rhythm of daily life in the country of some 30 million, where late-night gatherings at coffee shops or private homes are common.

Turkish resident Nasif Erisik, who plays cards most nights with friends at one of their homes, said the group had resorted to online gaming to keep in touch: "Corona has ... changed our habits and everything in our lives." The authorities say they will fine or jail those who violate restrictions. The Interior Ministry on Wednesday reported high compliance.

QUARANTINE BREACHED But in the UAE, the region's tourism, business and transit hub, 64 people were facing legal action for not obeying a 14-day home quarantine order after coming into contact with people confirmed to be infected, the government tweeted.

Hundreds of Europeans were stranded in the UAE after Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports stopped flights on Tuesday night with little warning. Oil engineer Jamie Richardson had been due to return to Britain on Wednesday for a new job. "It's proper stressful," he said. "You have no idea what's going on."

UAE authorities have urged people to stay home but not announced an official curfew or suspended work. On Wednesday the business regulator in Dubai, one of the member-emirates, told private companies to implement remote working for 80% of staff through April 9.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, supermarkets and cooperative societies were exempted. It later clarified that other sectors, including banking, industrial and manufacturing, construction, logistics and delivery were also exempt. Food shops were told to stay open 24 hours a day but not exceed 30% customer capacity, to be able to maintain a 2-metre (6-foot) distance between shoppers.

Organisers of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, scheduled to start in October and expected to draw 11 million overseas visitors, confirmed one coronavirus case among staff and said they were reviewing their preparations. ($1 = 3.7550 riyals) (Additional reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Alaa Swilam, Lisa Barrington, Ghaida Ghantous and Yousef Saba in Dubai, and Marwa Rashad and Reuters TV in Riyadh; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Chef Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications

Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on Top Chef, won Top Chef Masters and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had t...

France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged massive investments in the countrys public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the countr...

Brazil trial of malaria drug for coronavirus may yield results in 2 weeks

Initial results from a Brazilian clinical trial of a malaria drug and antibiotic combination to treat coronavirus could come within two weeks, a lead doctor said on Wednesday, but urged caution about the drug U.S. President Donald Trump cal...

Biden calls Trump's Easter back-to-business goal 'catastrophic'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday that potential efforts by President Donald Trump to re-open American businesses in time for the Easter holiday could be catastrophic.The governors of at least 18 states, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020