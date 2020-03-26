Left Menu
Development News Edition

Person who lives in papal residence tests positive for coronavirus-report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 01:35 IST
Person who lives in papal residence tests positive for coronavirus-report

A person who lives in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated in an Italian hospital, the Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday. The Vatican had no comment on the report.

Francis, who has cancelled public appearances and is conducting his general audiences via television and the internet, has lived in the guesthouse, known as Santa Marta, since his election in 2013. Santa Marta has about 130 rooms and suites but many are not occupied now, a Vatican source said.

Nearly all of the current residents live there permanently. Most outside guests have not been accepted since Italy went on a national lockdown earlier this month. Il Messaggero said the person works in the Vatican's Secretariat of State and a Vatican source said he is believed to be a priest.

The Vatican said on Tuesday that four people had so far tested positive inside the city-state but those it listed do not reside in the guesthouse where the 83-year-old pope lives. Italy has seen more fatalities than any other country, with latest figures on Wednesday showing that 7,503 people have died from the infection in barely a month.

The Vatican is surrounded by Rome and most of its employees live in the Italian capital. In recent weeks, the Vatican told most employees to work from home but it has kept its main offices open, albeit with reduced staff.

Opened in 1996, Santa Marta houses cardinals who come to Rome and lock themselves up in a conclave to elect a new pope in the Sistine Chapel. It was not clear if recently the pope has been eating in the common dining area of the guest house as he had done earlier.

Francis opted to live in a suite in the guesthouse instead of the spacious but isolated papal apartments in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, as his predecessors did. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Babcock says to design and build thousands of ventilators for UK

British engineer Babcock International said on Wednesday it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and supply thousands of critical care ventilators to Britains publicly funded health service. Babcock has joine...

Chile quarantines 1.3 million people in Santiago due to coronavirus

Chiles government on Wednesday announced a general quarantine for large parts of capital Santiago after the country surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began locally at the start of March.Health Minister Jaime ...

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks; school closures extended

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as Ankara extended the closure of all schools until April 30. Turkeys ...

Reports: Bengals agree to three-year deal with S Bell

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year, 18 million deal with free agent safety Vonn Bell, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Bengals also signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims to a one-year contract, E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020