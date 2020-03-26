Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand wakes up to eerie silence as coronavirus lockdown begins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 03:27 IST
New Zealand wakes up to eerie silence as coronavirus lockdown begins

New Zealand started a one-month compulsory lockdown on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with warnings from authorities to stay at home or face huge fines and even jail time.

Motorways, train stations and streets in downtown Auckland and Wellington were eerily silent on Thursday morning as people stayed indoors, while office towers and shopping arcades were shuttered. New Zealand Police Chief Mike Bush said that there were still some people flouting the rules and they could face serious consequences.

"There were people driving around, flouting these rules, claiming that they had no knowledge about this. For those people, if they are seen again ... there will be a consequence of those actions," Bush said in an interview to state broadcaster TVNZ. The government has allowed people in essential services to continue going to work. But schools, offices, restaurants, bars, places of worship and even playgrounds were shut as part of the unprecedented lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a national state of emergency on Wednesday as the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, surged by 50 cases to take the national tally to 205. "Breaking the rules could kill someone close to you," Ardern warned people in a news conference on Wednesday.

She said people could go for a walk, a run near home, or drive to get groceries, but everyone had to keep 2 meters (6 feet) distance, similar to measures imposed in many other countries as the virus has swept the globe. Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 interactive graphic in external browser.

This is only the second time in New Zealand's history that a national emergency has been declared, with the first one in February 2011, after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the South Island city of Christchurch, killing almost 200. New Zealand, with about 5 million people, has fewer infections than many other countries, but Ardern's government wants to move fast to halt the spread. It was one of the first to force all arriving travelers into self-isolation and to ban large gatherings.

Countries that have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of coronavirus need to put a premium on finding new cases and doing everything they can "to suppress and control" the virus, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...

Motor racing-Self isolation makes training easier for Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp -- although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with. Speaking in a live Instagram QA or...

U.S. should refrain from export controls in pandemic response -Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States to refrain from adopting export controls or other measures that could impede the movement of medicines and other essential goods needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Th...

New Zealand wakes up to eerie silence as coronavirus lockdown begins

New Zealand started a one-month compulsory lockdown on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with warnings from authorities to stay at home or face huge fines and even jail time.Motorways, train stations and streets in downtown Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020