Left Menu
Development News Edition

No more tummy tucks: U.S. plastic surgeons idled by coronavirus offer help

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 03:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 03:56 IST
No more tummy tucks: U.S. plastic surgeons idled by coronavirus offer help

Park Avenue plastic surgeon Dr. Douglas Senderoff usually performs tummy tucks and liposuction for well-heeled New Yorkers.

But with his practice suspended because of the coronavirus crisis, Senderoff wants to help colleagues on the front lines of fighting the virus in the city's hospitals, where healthcare workers are trying to keep up with a flood of new patients. He also has an office anesthesia machine that can be converted into a ventilator. There is a critical shortage of ventilators in the United States to treat people suffering the potentially deadly new flu-like virus, which can lead to breathing difficulties and pneumonia in severe cases. New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, is among many U.S. states scrambling to procure more ventilators as quickly as possible.

"We're sitting on the sidelines right now," Senderoff said of himself and his fellow plastic surgeons. "But we're a resource. We all have general surgery experience. We have ICU experience. There's hundreds of us just sitting around, waiting for the call," he said in an interview. Senderoff is among members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons who have offered their equipment and registered for the medical reserve corps in their states. Reserve corps are volunteer health workers ready to respond to emergencies like that of the coronavirus.

The plastic surgeons society has launched an online clearinghouse for equipment and supplies to hospitals in need. Since then, it has received over 150 offers to donate supplies and equipment, including for about 40 ventilators, according to Adam Ross, a spokesman for the group. Dr. Chris Craft, a plastic surgeon in Miami, said he is among those who answered the call from the society last Friday to contribute equipment. He said his office is filled with medical supplies because now is normally when people have cosmetic work done in preparation for the coming beach season.

"This is the biggest season for us for cosmetic surgery," Craft said. "We've stockpiled for that and that's not going to happen, so we need to do our part to see if we can help those who are on the front lines for us." The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has about 8,000 members in the United States, about a third of whom are active members in private practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways MoRTH has advised National Highway Authority of India NHAI to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic ...

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...

Motor racing-Self isolation makes training easier for Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp -- although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with. Speaking in a live Instagram QA or...

U.S. should refrain from export controls in pandemic response -Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States to refrain from adopting export controls or other measures that could impede the movement of medicines and other essential goods needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020