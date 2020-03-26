Washington, D.C., orders all non-essential businesses in the city to close

Washington D.C.'s municipal government ordered all non-essential businesses in the U.S. capital to close for a month starting on Wednesday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This Mayor's Order requires temporary closure of the on-site operation of all non-essential businesses and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people," Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said in a statement.

