Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan to set up coronavirus HQ, possible step to emergency declaration-media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 08:58 IST
Japan to set up coronavirus HQ, possible step to emergency declaration-media

Japan was preparing a special coronavirus headquarters on Thursday, which could set the stage for a state of emergency over the outbreak, Kyodo news agency reported, after the capital of Tokyo saw a sharp rise in cases this week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference it was a "very critical time" for Japan to prevent a surge in the spread of the virus. Under a law revised this month to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a "grave danger" to lives and if its rapid spread threatens serious economic damage. The virus has increased Japan's recession risk.

Japan has had 1,313 domestic cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning, separate from 712 from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, broadcaster NHK reported. There have been 45 domestic deaths and 10 from the cruise ship, it said. If a state of emergency is declared, governors in hard-hit regions would be able to take steps such as asking people to stay home, closing schools and other public facilities and cancelling large events.

The International Olympic Committee and the government on Tuesday agreed to put back the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 over the outbreak. On Wednesday, the governor of Tokyo warned of the risk of an explosive rise in coronavirus infections in the capital and asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through April 12, especially over the weekend.

The city has become the centre of Japan’s coronavirus epidemic, with 212 cases as of Wednesday, more than any other region after increases this week. "The government and local authorities will cooperate based on the awareness that this is a very critical time to prevent the spread of the virus," Suga told a news conference.

Tokyo's neighbouring prefectures of Saitama and Chiba were considering asking their residents to refrain from travel to Tokyo over the weekend, media reported. A Saitama official said a decision would be made depending on the situation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has already told schools to close - although many are now preparing to reopen - and asked organisers to refrain from large-scale events, but his instructions had no formal legal basis.

Even if a state of emergency is declared, legal experts have noted there are no penalties for ignoring most of the local authorities' instructions. But the declaration would put added pressure on people and businesses to obey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Stokes continues IPL preparations despite cancellation threat

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th IPL even though he is aware that the T20 league may become yet another sporting event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was originally scheduled to s...

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

China has reported no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67 in a day after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicentre Wuhan, health off...

U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector

The U.S. Senate voted late Wednesday 96-0 to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in a coronavirus-rescue package, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing...

Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB, in its statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020