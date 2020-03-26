Coronavirus suspect with no travel history dies in Indore

A 47-year-old man, admitted at the government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, died on Thursday, health officials said. His test reports are awaited, the officials said.

The man was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of breathlessness, the official said. The patient did not have a travel history, he added.

