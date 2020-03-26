Russia's Gazprom says 20 workers isolated at gas field over coronavirus

Gas giant Gazprom said 20 workers have been quarantined at Bovanenkovo gas field, one of its largest in northern Russia, after contact with a person who has coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

It said the contact occurred on March 16 and the isolation will last until March 30. Production has not been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.