Left Menu
Development News Edition

No more coffee and cakes: London cafe owner rushes to help health service

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:30 IST
No more coffee and cakes: London cafe owner rushes to help health service

The owner of a popular north London cafe is among more than 400,000 people who signed up to help Britain's National Health Service cope with the coronavirus crisis within 24 hours of a government appeal for volunteers. Amirah Gajia, whose Bake Street cafe in a vibrant corner of Hackney attracts a multi-cultural crowd of families and hipsters, has had to shut down along with most other London eateries because of government safety measures.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to avoid pubs, restaurants and cafes on March 16, Gajia stopped offering a seated service but initially continued to sell takeaway food and to provide deliveries via the cycling service Deliveroo. But with the number of cases in London rising dramatically and much stricter social distancing measures announced by Johnson on March 20, Gajia decided it was no longer the right thing to do to ask her staff to come into work.

She shut down for good on Wednesday and immediately signed up for the NHS crisis volunteering scheme. "I was thinking about what I'm going to do next," said Gajia, 30, in an interview at her cafe.

"I knew I wanted to maybe do some baking experiments at home, but I also knew that just yesterday they're calling for volunteers for the NHS. So I thought 'that's a great thing that I could do with my time.'" The NHS, which since it was founded just after World War Two has offered healthcare for free to everyone living in Britain, inspires such loyalty in the public that it is sometimes compared to a religion.

After the government issued its appeal for 250,000 volunteers to come forward on Tuesday evening, 405,000 people signed up within 24 hours. "They will be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients, they'll be bringing patients home from hospital. Very importantly, they'll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home," Johnson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"And they will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus." Gajia said the coronavirus emergency had brought out the best in people.

"Everyone is really trying to support each other and help each other," she said. "I know a lot of the doctors and the nurses are doing long hours and I think everyone should play their part and everyone should help each other out in coming together and squashing this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

European flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG

Flights in Europe are down 60 this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.Middle East flights are down 45 and there are 30 fewer services in the Asia Pacific regi...

European stocks back on retreat as virus impact grows

A two-day stock market recovery fizzled out in Europe on Thursday as the still rapidly spreading coronavirus and fears of a deep global recession overshadowed optimism from a historic 2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus deal.By 0919 GMT, the pa...

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Metro services shut till April 14

The Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation DMRC on Thursday announced that its services would be shut till April 14 due to the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus. We have received a few queries regarding the ten...

EIB, LG Chem Wroclaw Energy sign €480m loan deal for battery production

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a 480 million loan agreement with LG Chem Wroclaw Energy, the Polish subsidiary of the LG Chem Group that was established to develop the groups battery production facility in Europe. The financing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020