Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea warns of deportation, jail for quarantine violators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:31 IST
South Korea warns of deportation, jail for quarantine violators
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea warned on Thursday that it will deport foreigners while its citizens could face jail if they violate self-quarantine rules after a surge in imported coronavirus cases. South Korea has tightened entry rules for travelers from countries suffering big outbreaks, subjecting them to two weeks of mandatory quarantine but at least 11 people violated self-quarantine rules between March 13 and 24, the health ministry said. It did not specify their nationalities.

"We will apply zero-tolerance principles in taking action against those who leave their self-isolation venue without legitimate reasons," Yoon Tae-ho, director-general for public health policy at the health ministry, told a briefing. "Foreign nationals will be forcibly repatriated and Korean citizens will be reported to police for due penalties and lose financial support provided for those who have faithfully implemented a 14-day quarantine."

South Korean who violate the rules could be jailed for up to a year and fined 10 million won ($8,100). South Korea reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with, for the second day in a row, more imported cases than domestic ones, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

That brought its total cases to 9,241, with a new death toll of 142, up from 126. Of the new cases, 57 had arrived from overseas, 49 of the South Koreans and eight of them foreigners, Yoon said.

Other countries in Asia, including China and Singapore, have also seen sharp increases in imported cases over the past couple of weeks, threatening their largely successful efforts to get domestic epidemics under control. Many of the people coming back are citizens of those Asian countries who have been studying in Britain and the United States, now leaving as the coronavirus spreads rapidly there and their schools and universities suspend classes.

People arriving in South Korea on long-term visas from Europe must be tested for the virus and spend two weeks in quarantine. People arriving from the United States will also have to undergo quarantine from Friday, though only people showing symptoms of the coronavirus will be tested.

Nearly 90% of the foreigners subject to the rules have signed up for a smartphone application that tracks their movements while in quarantine while some 60% of South Koreans have, an interior ministry official said. The KCDC said it was looking into ways to keep in touch with those who are unable to use the application.

"Up to 90% of the overseas arrivals are our citizens and there were many new cases among them," deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a separate briefing. "Travellers please stay home for two weeks upon return and join our efforts to contain the spread of the virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

"Nobody will starve," in UK during coronavirus crisis, says Ocado chairman

The chairman of British online supermarket Ocado said on Thursday there was no shortage of food in the country.Nobody will starve, Stuart Rose told BBC radio....

Govt hikes MGNREGA wages to help poor tide over lockdown

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a wage increase under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. Wage increase from Rs 1...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 252 p.m.There is no restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services amid lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. 236 p....

European flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG

Flights in Europe are down 60 this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.Middle East flights are down 45 and there are 30 fewer services in the Asia Pacific regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020