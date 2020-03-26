Vietnam to limit gatherings to 20 people to curb coronavirus spread

Vietnam will ban gatherings of more than 20 people at a time for the next two weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country's prime minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, said on Thursday.

Phuc also called on major urban cities in Vietnam to temporarily shut down non-essential services. Vietnam's health ministry has confirmed 148 cases of the virus, but has not reported any deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.