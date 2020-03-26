Japan PM Abe sets up coronavirus task force, enacts Europe, Iran entry ban
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has established a task force under the country's revised emergency law to deal with the global rise in coronavirus infections and deaths.
It is necessary for people to act as one to overcome what can be described as a national crisis, Abe said in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan will ban entry from 21 European countries as well as Iran, to take effect from March 27, Abe said.
