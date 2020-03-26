German economy could shrink by 10% this year due to coronavirus - IW

The German economy could shrink by 10% this year due to coronavirus in a worst-case scenario whereby the lockdown continues until the end of June, the German Economic Institute (IW) predicted on Thursday.

"The industrial sector would be hit harder with an 18% decline. In this case, the crisis could continue until the end of the year," IW said.

