73-yr-old corona-positive man dies in Bhilwara: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:10 IST
A 73-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, died on Thursday while two more persons tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the state, an official said. It was the second death of a corona-positive patient in Rajasthan, but authorities refused to attribute the deaths directly to the coronavirus infection.

Earlier, an Italian tourist, who had recovered from coronavirus, had died later of heart attack due to lungs and heart problems at a private hospital in state capital. On the septuagenarian's death, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said, "A death has occurred but the patient was in coma due to kidney failure and diabetes before coronavirus spread in Bhilwara. So, it would not be appropriate to say that he died of COVID-19 as the death occurred due to pre-existing diseases." The 73-year-old man with the chronic kidney and diabetes issues was admitted to a Bhilwara private hospital, whose three doctors and nine nursing staffers had been found positive for coronavirus infection.

The death occurred on a day when two more persons, one each in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, tested positive for COVID-19 infection, he said. Both the patients, who tested positive, have the travel history to Middle East. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far rose to 40.

Entire state is under lockdown from March 22. Massive screening is underway to trace out contagion..

