Wenlock hospital to be dedicated COVID-19 hospital

  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:47 IST
Mangaluru, Mar 26 (PTI): The district Wenlock hospital in the city will be turned into a dedicated hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Dakshina Kannada district-in- charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, he said the 250-bed super speciality wing at Wenlock would be converted to a dedicated hospital to treat coronavirus patients in view of the prevailing situation.

The 20-bed Ayush block will be used for the treatment of suspected cases. The patients currently being treated for various other ailments at the hospital will be shifted to private hospitals within three days.

The expenses for their treatment will be borne by the government, he said. The 705 beds available at the hospital wards will be used for coronavirus cases in a phased manner.

The patients visiting the outpatient ward will be directed to go to nearby medical colleges for treatment, he said. A total of 140 children being treated at the regional advanced paediatric care centre at the hospital will be shifted to nearby medical college hospitals.

The centre will also be used for covid-19 treatment. Poojary said at present five COVID-19 patients and 140 suspected cases are being treated at the Wenlock hospital.

