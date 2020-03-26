Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britons to laud healthcare workers with nationwide applause

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:52 IST
Britons to laud healthcare workers with nationwide applause

Britons around the country were set to take to their balconies and front gardens on Thursday evening to applaud healthcare workers who are battling the spread of coronavirus. The "Clap for our Carers" initiative, which has been widely spread on social media, encourages people to deliver a round of applause at 2000 GMT to show their appreciation to doctors, nurses, and all those tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

"During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful," the message said. "Please join us on 26th March at 8pm for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living rooms etc) to show all nurses; doctors; GPs and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus."

Asked whether the prime minister would be taking part, Boris Johnson's spokesman said: "The prime minister will take every opportunity that is available to him to express his support for the fantastic efforts of the NHS (National Health Service). Frontline doctors have warned they do not have enough personal protective equipment and feel like "cannon fodder" in the fight against the virus and have complained about a lack of testing for healthcare workers.

As the health service becomes increasingly stretched by the number of cases, the government is opening a temporary hospital at an exhibition centre in east London and asking manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators. More than 9,500 people have tested positive for the virus in Britain and 463 have died.

On Tuesday the government issued a call for 250,000 volunteers to sign up to help the NHS and vulnerable people hit by the coronavirus crisis, and health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that 560,000 people had already volunteered. Johnson's spokesman said the scheme would not be closing and it would be "fantastic" if it could get to 750,000.

Sporting and entertainment venues including London's Royal Albert Hall and the National Theatre, as well as several other landmarks, will also be illuminated in blue at the time of the applause to honour the NHS. Others planning to mark the occasion include London's Thames Clipper boat bus service.

"Today our fleet will be blowing their horns as part of the Clap for Carers Campaign at 8pm. Please join us by giving a big round of applause for all their ongoing hard work," it said. Similar events have taken place in other countries including India, where people took to their balconies and stood near open windows on Sunday to clap, clang metal vessels and ring bells to cheer emergency workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling extends gains as BoE promises further action if needed

Sterling extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, as the Bank of England said it was prepared to take further action to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak and held benchmark rates at rock-bottom levels.The BoE, wh...

Highlights: India's COVID-19 relief package expected to benefit 80 crore people

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today a COVID-19 relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to help the disadvantaged population such as migrant workers and urban and rural poor.H...

I've trained hard during ban period, ready for comeback: Narsingh Yadav

The postponement of Tokyo Olympics to 2021 has handed Narsingh Pancham Yadav a lifeline and the dope-tainted wrestler on Thursday said he will make full use of the&#160;golden chance after the federation announced that it wont come in the w...

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to a record 3.28 mln as coronavirus spurs mass layoffs

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020