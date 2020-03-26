Left Menu
Kazakhstan orders residents of major cities to stay home

Kazakhstan will bar the residents of its two biggest cities, Almaty and Nur-Sultan, from leaving their homes except for work or to buy food or medicines, starting from March 28, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday.

The government will also close all intercity transport terminals and public spaces in Shymkent, the third-largest city, it said in a statement, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Kazakhstan has confirmed over 100 cases.

