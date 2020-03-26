Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss coronavirus cases top 10,000, with 161 deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:33 IST
Swiss coronavirus cases top 10,000, with 161 deaths

Switzerland's confirmed cases of coronavirus infections topped 10,000 on Thursday as the government pumped money into the crisis-hit economy and army medical units helped hospitals handle the spreading epidemic. The country had 10,714 confirmed cases and 161 people have died of the disease as of Thursday morning, the Federal Office of Public Health said.

That was up from 103 deaths and 9,765 cases on Wednesday. The Swiss government and central bank are pouring money into the slowing economy to prevent it from crumbling.

Companies rushed to tap their banks for 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.58 billion) worth of state-backed loans that became available on Thursday. Loans of less than 500,000 francs were interest-free. Credit Suisse said it had got 2,700 loan applications and had paid out half a billion francs by midday in a fast-track procedure. UBS said it saw 3,000 applications shortly after the programme started.

Post office bank PostFinance, allowed to lend for the first time under the emergency programme, said small businesses were seeking sums ranging from 10,000 francs to far more than 200,000. The government has urged people to stay at home, imposed strict border controls and banned gatherings of more than five people in steps aimed at helping curb the epidemic's spread.

The Swiss army, which has not been mobilised since World War Two and then only in defensive mode, is help healthcare workers on the front line of the war against coronavirus. Still, the state campaign has exposed cracks in the highly decentralised Swiss political system that gives individual cantons a big say in how to run their affairs.

Some experts also said the federal government was too hesitant to take aggressive action despite experts' warnings. "My confidence in politics has been shattered these last weeks," Marcel Salathe, head of the digital epidemiology laboratory at the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, told newspaper Le Temps.

He said it was very clear for weeks that Switzerland would face a dramatic situation. "Unfortunately we were not taken seriously and we had no support from the political class. In the eyes of many, we were just alarmists," he said. ($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Michael Shields, Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore unveils extra $33.4 billion funds to shield economy from coronavirus

SingaporeSingapore, Mar 26 SputnikANI - Singapores Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday an additional stimulus package worth 33.4 billion to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The money comes o...

United Spirits shuts down manufacturing operations in India amid lockdown

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Thursday said it has shut down its manufacturing units amidst the coronavirus lockdown, declared the government. According to the company, it is not possible to make an assessment of the fina...

Sensitise law enforcement agencies to ensure supply of essential goods: E-pharmacies

There is a need to sensitise the administration and law enforcement agencies to allow movement of essential goods, including medicines, within the cities and across states to increase their accessibility during the coronavirus outbreak, e-p...

Ambassador Ron Malka thanks Indian govt over evacuation of Israeli nationals

Israels Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Thursday thanked the Indian government for the evacuation of Israelis amid the nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 600 people in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020