Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli leaders open up nuclear bunker in war on coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:58 IST
Israeli leaders open up nuclear bunker in war on coronavirus

The Israeli government has opened up a war bunker in the Jerusalem hills to help coordinate its campaign against the spread of the coronavirus, Israeli officials said on Thursday. The bunker, called the "National Management Centre", was built more than a decade ago because of concern about Iran's nuclear programme and missile exchanges with Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah or Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to Israeli officials, it includes living quarters and command facilities and can be accessed from the government complex in Jerusalem and the western foothills leading to Tel Aviv. "This (bunker) is another tool for managing, controlling, oversight and tracking" the coronavirus, said an Israeli official who requested anonymity. "We understand that this crisis will accompany us for an extended period of time yet."

Defence Minister Naftali Bennett appeared to play down the move, telling an Israel Radio reporter during a news conference that the bunker "is not so relevant (to the crisis). We are not under a missile attack that would require us to be underground." Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz had earlier joked in an interview with Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM that the bunker had limited usefulness now as "it protects from bombs, but not from microbes".

Israel has reported 2,666 coronavirus cases and eight fatalities. After restricting people's movements as a precaution, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that a nationwide lockdown could be ordered within days. (Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

180 fall ill due to food poisoning in Haryana

At least 180 people were taken ill due to food poisoning in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns of this district, health officials said on Thursday. The officials said the people were admitted to civil hospitals at Jagadhri and Yamunanagar after...

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni...

Will coronavirus bump web traffic into the slow lane?

With more than one third of the globes population confined to their homes in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, some are asking if the increased demand being put on the internet could substantially slow down web traffic. To ...

Amid border incidents, AP CM asks people to "stay where you

are Amaravati, Mar 26 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to people to stay where you are till April 14 as it was the only way to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which he said happens o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020