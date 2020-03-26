Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cash to cooking gas: India announces measures for poor women hit by lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:04 IST
Cash to cooking gas: India announces measures for poor women hit by lockdown

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, March 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From cash transfers to cooking gas, India's government on Thursday announced measures to help hundreds of millions of vulnerable women survive a coronavirus lockdown as part of a plan worth nearly $23 billion.

India's government has put in place a strict lockdown to try to stem the spread of the deadly virus among its 1.3 billion people, many of whom have no savings and limited access to healthcare. Despite the country's economic advances, women are among the most excluded groups in India, with many stuck in low-paid or unpaid domestic work and with limited access to their own money.

Women in India spend nearly six hours a day in unpaid work - or about seven times more than men do, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The disproportionate workload makes women suffer from extreme forms of poverty that affects their health, leaving them without opportunities to study or participate in paid labour, according to Oxfam India's 2020 inequality report.

Poor widows, senior citizens and disabled people will receive 1,000 rupees ($13) for the next three months from April 1 through direct cash transfers, which would help 30 million people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced. About 200 million women who have bank accounts opened under an existing government financial inclusion initiative will get 500 rupees each over the same period of time, she said.

Separately, India's 6.3 million women's self-help groups - microfinance initiatives that borrow small amounts of money at subsidised interest rates from state-owned banks - will get 2 million rupee collateral-free loans. This is double the amount they get currently and would benefit 70 million households, she said.

The schemes, which include food security measures, will help about 800 million people - or about two-thirds of India's population, said Sitharaman. The moves come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to try to protect India's from the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has infected 649 and killed 13 in the country so far.

Queues of people, wearing masks and some with gloves, could be seen outside small neighbourhood shops across some cities on Thursday as people worried about access to essential goods. ($1 = 75.2500 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the countrys Superior Sports Council. Spain is s...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh

A public interest litigation PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh amid the lockdown imposed due to the menace of co...

Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source

The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter sa...

Boxer Amir Khan offers wedding venue to Britain's NHS

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has become the latest sportsman to help in the fight against the coronavirus, offering his wedding venue for use by Britains National Health Service. Khan is ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020