Left Menu
Development News Edition

China orders sharp cuts in flights in, out of country to curb coronavirus risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:12 IST
China orders sharp cuts in flights in, out of country to curb coronavirus risk

China has ordered airlines to sharply cut the number of flights in and out of the country as Beijing worries that travellers from overseas could reignite the coronavirus outbreak that paralysed the country for two months.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Thursday it had ordered Chinese airlines to maintain only one route to any country and limit the number of flights to one per week, effective March 29. The authority also ordered foreign airlines to reduce their international routes to China to one per week and only operate one route into the country.

"In accordance with the need for epidemic containment, CAAC may issue policy to further reduce the total number of international passenger flights," the regulator said in a statement. The move, in conjunction with severe quarantine rules now being imposed on people arriving in the country, is set to slow the flow of inbound travellers to a trickle, the latest step aimed at preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic that emerged in China in late 2019 and which has killed nearly 3,300 of its citizens to date and more than 21,000 people globally.

Around 80% of international flights were already being cancelled prior to the announcement, but Chinese airlines had been asked not to cut their international routes until Thursday's order by the CAAC. RESTRICTIONS

Severe restrictions on travel and transport brought the epidemic under control in China but at a heavy price, with some analysts expecting an outright contraction for the country's economy in the first quarter. Beijing is exhorting industries to reopen, but the virus, which has now spread around the globe, continues to threaten China's economy and the health of its people. Mainland China has not seen any new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in six of the past eight days, shifting the focus to preventing infected people arriving from overseas from triggering a fresh outbreak in the country.

All 67 new cases reported by the end of Wednesday were imported, as were all 47 reported the previous day, the National Health Commission said earlier on Thursday, putting the total number of confirmed cases to date at 81,285. The commission reported a total of 3,287 deaths by the end of Wednesday, up six from the previous day. Hubei, home to some 60 million people, reported no new cases on Wednesday and opened its borders.

The lockdown of Hubei's capital Wuhan, where the virus first appeared late last year, will be lifted on April 8, a milestone in China's war against the epidemic. About 90% of all the imported cases are Chinese passport holders, Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told a press conference, adding that 40% of those were overseas Chinese students returning amid rising infections abroad.

"We understand some overseas students are eager to come home...But under the current circumstances, by staying put, they can avoid being cross-infected in the hurried journey home or getting stuck mid-journey when the countries they transit in tighten border controls," Luo said. Shanghai will make every international traveller arriving from 1800 local time (1000 GMT) on Thursday go into quarantine for 14 days, the local government announced, having previously only required this for travellers who had visited any of 24 badly hit countries in the previous two weeks. ($1 = 7.0936 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the countrys Superior Sports Council. Spain is s...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh

A public interest litigation PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh amid the lockdown imposed due to the menace of co...

Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source

The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter sa...

Boxer Amir Khan offers wedding venue to Britain's NHS

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has become the latest sportsman to help in the fight against the coronavirus, offering his wedding venue for use by Britains National Health Service. Khan is ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020