180 fall ill due to food poisoning in Haryana

  • Yamunanagar
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:41 IST
At least 180 people were taken ill due to food poisoning in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns of this district, health officials said on Thursday. The officials said the people were admitted to civil hospitals at Jagadhri and Yamunanagar after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.

The people said they ate food made of 'kuttu' (buckwheat flour), consumed mostly during Hindu festival 'Navratra', on Wednesday following which they fell ill. Yamunanagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Dahiya said most patients started pouring in Wednesday evening and were admitted.

All are stable now and would be discharged soon, he added. As many as 120 patients are admitted to civil hospital in Jagadhri, the officials said.

Health officials were collecting samples of 'kuttu' flour from various shops in the district on Thursday and its sale was temporarily stopped..

