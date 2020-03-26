Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian LGBT+ group launches appeal for sex workers in coronavirus lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:53 IST
Indian LGBT+ group launches appeal for sex workers in coronavirus lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit:

An LGBT+ rights group launched a fundraising appeal on Thursday for Mumbai sex workers whose income has been hit by coronavirus, saying it wanted to help other Indians who faced prejudice.

The Jimme Foundation stepped in after a distress call from a charity helping sex workers in the western Indian city, many of them single mothers struggling to feed their children since the world's second-most populous country went into lockdown. "As a part of a community that has faced social ostracism, the onus is on us that we stand up with others who also are at the receiving end of prejudice," said Harish Iyer, founder of the Jimme Foundation.

Iyer, a popular LGBT+ rights campaigner, said the group had identified nearly 200 families in need of help and was seeking funds to provide sex workers with essentials such as rice, wheat flour, oil and soap. The appeal launched with the charity Centre for Justice and Peace is among the first such drives for sex workers in Mumbai- the main destination in India for sex trafficking victims, according to campaigners.

The alert was raised by Kranti, a charity that works with children of sex workers in Mumbai, whose co-founder Bani Das welcomed the move. "For every one person who knows me, there are three who know Harish (Iyer). His popularity will help," Das told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown this week that will go on until April 14 and has raised fears for the hundreds of millions of Indians who rely on a daily wage and will not earn if they cannot go to work. But even before that, Mumbai had largely shut down with offices closed and people asked not to go out.

Sex workers in other countries have also struggled with measures to stop the spread of the virus. On Monday, women working in one of the world's largest brothels in Bangladesh appealed for emergency funding after an official ban on customers.

"Sex workers survive on daily income from customers," said Das. "They don't have masks, hand sanitizers, even sanitary pads. They are in a miserable state."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Young food vendor walks from Delhi to UP's Badaun sans public transport

As normal life has come to a standstill with no public transport available following the imposition of a 21-day countrywide lockdown, a 16-year-old food vendor is travelling to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on foot. The distance betwee...

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of narco-terrorism, the latest escalation of the Trump administrations pressure campaign against the socialist leader...

IMF asks G20 to back doubling of its emergency financing to fight coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday asked G20 leaders to back a doubling of its emergency financing capacity to strengthen its response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic that is set to cause a global recession in 2020.IM...

Centre asks states to allow inter-state movement of animal feed

The Centre on Thursday asked all state governments to allow the inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder during the 21-day lockdown as it was declared an essential item. In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Home Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020