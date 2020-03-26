U.S. Navy to test all sailors on aircraft carrier in Pacific as cases grow

All 5,000 personnel aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier will be tested for the coronavirus as eight sailors now have the virus, U.S. Navy officials said on Thursday.

Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told a news conference that while the carrier was operationally capable, it would be pulling into Guam. Modly said the carrier could do some testing, but the Navy was looking at which other labs could process the tests.

