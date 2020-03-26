Toyota extends shutdown of North American plants through April 17
Toyota Motor Corp said it will extend a shutdown of all North American plants for two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand.
The largest Japanese automaker said it will keep all assembly and component parts plants in Canada, Mexico and the United States closed through April 17.
Many U.S. states have issued shelter in place orders. Other automakers are extending shutdowns that were initially announced in March, including Ford Motor Co.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Toyota Motor Corp
- North American
- COVID
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Ford Motor Co
ALSO READ
Google establishes COVID-19 fund to support extended workforce
Centre's circular for Indians from COVID-19 hit nations
COVID19: India might limit usage of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
85-year-old Jaipur man tests positive for Covid-19
Pentagon chief Esper's trip to Central and South Asia postponed over COVID-19