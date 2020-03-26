Soccer-Kaka and Cannavaro to take part in live FIFA Twitter chats

World Cup winners Kaka and Fabio Cannavaro will be among the former players to take control of FIFA's Twitter account over the next few weeks as the global soccer body seeks to reach out to fans stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like most of the global sporting calendar, soccer has ground to a halt as countries battle to contain the virus and FIFA said in a statement that it would launch a series of live chats with former players at 1800 GMT on Thursday.

Former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar will launch the initiative on Thursday by answering questions from fans in a live Twitter session. United States' twice women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd will keep the ball rolling on March 31.

Former Brazil playmaker Kaka and Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro, both Ballon d'Or winners, and four-times African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure have also signed up and will appear in the next few days, the governing body said.

