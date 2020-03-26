Trump expected to send US troops to Canada border to support operations amid coronavirus crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to send troops to the border with Canada to support border operations amid the growing coronavirus crisis, two U.S. government officials told Reuters.

Under the plan, the Pentagon would send less than 1,000 troops to the U.S. northern border to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection efforts and several additional hundred troops to the border with Mexico, one of the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.