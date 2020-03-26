Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chess-Federation suspends major chess tournament in Russia after all flights grounded

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:34 IST
Chess-Federation suspends major chess tournament in Russia after all flights grounded

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) said on Thursday it was halting a major tournament it was hosting in Russia after all flights to and from the country were grounded, potentially causing logistical headaches for its foreign participants. Russia said earlier on Thursday it was halting all flights - apart those to repatriate Russian citizens or those authorised by special government decisions - starting on Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"FIDE cannot continue the tournament without guarantees for the players' and officials' safe and timely return home," it said on its website. In a separate statement FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, a former Russian official, said it was "doing everything we can to provide the necessary support to everyone and get them home safely."

"Tickets for all the players and most other people involved in the tournament have already been purchased, and we are organizing all necessary logistics," Dvorkovich said. Known as the Candidates Tournament, the event, held in Yekaterinburg, a city 1,400 kilometres (885 miles) east of Moscow, brought together contenders vying for the chance to challenge defending world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the world title.

FIDE said the tournament would be completed at a later date. The tournament had included five non-Russian participants, including American Fabiano Caruana, ranked second in the world.

"The Candidates is over for now," Caruana wrote on Twitter. "The hard part still remains: getting home. I expect to re-enter a world I'll hardly recognize."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rises to 27

Bhopal, Mar 26 PTIThe number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 27 on Thursday. The death toll of COVID patients in the state also increased to two, with a man who had died in Indore on Wednesdsay testing positive for the diseas...

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing.Finance minist...

World powers vow united front on virus as death toll mounts

World leaders on Thursday promised 5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 21,000 people and shut down huge swathes of the globe. From New York to Paris to New Delhi life has ground to ...

Democratic group defies Trump, ramps up ad blasting coronavirus response

Democratic super PAC Priorities USA said on Thursday it planned to expand its use of an advertisement critical of President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic despite the Trump re-election campaigns efforts to stop it.Trumps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020