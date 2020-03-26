Rescue plan covers 80% of UK employment and business turnover - Sunak

Britain's finance minister said on Thursday that the government's loan guarantee schemes for small and large firms cover 80% of employment and business turnover across the country.

"That still does leave a small 20% gap in the middle - we are finding ways to try and address that gap as well," Rishi Sunak said at the government's daily press conference.

