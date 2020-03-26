Left Menu
Elderly COVID-19 patient in critical condition in Kolkata hospital

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 26-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:47 IST
An elderly man suffering from COVID-19 as been put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated on Thursday evening, a senior official at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said. The 66-year-old from Nayabad in Kolkata, with no history of travelling abroad or outside the state, started experiencing severe breathing problems despite oxygen support, he said.

"He is in very critical condition... and has been put on ventilator. Our doctors are monitoring him round the clock," the official said. The man tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night and his family members have been placed under home quarantine, the health department official said, adding that police personnel have been posted outside their residence.

The man had recently attended a wedding ceremony at Egra in East Midnapore district where he might have come in contact with an infected person, sources in the health department said. "From there he had gone to Digha where he fell sick and was diagnosed with typhoid. He returned to Kolkata with fever and breathing problems and was admitted to a private hospital on March 23," one of the sources said.

The sexagenarian's samples were tested twice and the results turned out to be the same -- positive both times, a doctor at the private hospital said. Earlier in the day, a woman who was sneezing and coughing in a bus, which was on its way to Kolkata from Paschim Burdwan, was asked by the driver and his helper to get herself tested but she refused.

The driver, on reaching Esplanade area in the city, informed police about the matter following which he was told to take the bus to Beliaghata ID hospital. The woman, however, did not alight from the bus despite repeated requests by doctors at the hospital.

"We tried persuading her to get down so that we could conduct a test, but she was reluctant," a senior doctor of Beliaghata ID hospital said. A team of police officers had also reached the hospital to convince her but she did not budge, the doctor said.

The woman was finally taken to MR Bangur hospital in south Kolkata, where she agreed to get her tests done, a senior police officer said..

