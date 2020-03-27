Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Ross Stores, other retailers cancel vendor orders following coronavirus hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 03:04 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Ross Stores, other retailers cancel vendor orders following coronavirus hit

After closing stores around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, retailers are now telling some vendors to immediately cancel orders. On Thursday, discount store operator Ross Stores Inc sent a letter to its vendors, notifying them it would cancel all merchandise purchase orders through June 18 due to the impact the novel coronavirus has had on its business.

"This is the first time in our history that we are unable to deliver exceptional merchandise to our customers," the memo, which was reviewed and reported on first by Reuters, reads. The Dublin, California-based discount store operator said it would also extend payment terms on all existing merchandise payables by 90 days.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Paul Rotstein, President and Chief Executive of Gold Medal International of New York City, which supplies accessories like socks and gloves to Ross Stores, said other retailers are making similar moves.

"We've had pretty much 100% cancellation from all major retailers," he said, naming Macy's Inc, Nordstrom Inc , TJX Companies Inc, and Burlington Coat Factory among his customers who have pressed pause on orders. Macy's said on its website on Wednesday that the heavy toll from coronavirus is forcing it to freeze both hiring and spending, reducing receipts and extending the terms for payment of all goods and services.

The three other retailers were not available for comment. "I've been doing this 38 years - this doesn't compare to anything I’ve experienced," Rotstein said. "Just the loss of income, I mean, I think we’re looking at no income for at least 8 weeks."

More than 470,800 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and over 21,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Earlier in the day, the U.S. government reported that the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week, as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a sudden halt. Rotstein said that some retailers are asking him to "just pause maybe another week or two to try and figure out what the receipts are going to look like in the third and fourth quarter."

Last week, many government officials ordered all non-essential businesses to close in hopes of reigning in the spread of the virus, forcing retailers to dangle steep online discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories. Some are ceasing online operations, too.

Shoppers searching TJX's tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com are directed to a statement from Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Companies, alerting them that the retailer's thousands of store operations have been closed globally to reduce the spread of the virus. "The company is also temporarily closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, with associates working remotely when they can," Herrman said.

Yoox Net-a-Porter, which sells designer clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories online, notified customers visiting its U.S. site that it closed its warehouse "in line with local government guidelines, and for the health and safety of our community." UK shoe retailer Schuh said on Thursday it had decided to close its online site as well as its stores to keep its staff, customers and community safe. British clothing retailer Next suspended online shopping on Thursday as well shutter its warehouse and distribution operations "until further notice."

For some, demand online "has picked up, but it hasn't picked up nearly as much as the loss of the brick-and-mortar" sales, said Steve Sadove, a senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Fifth Avenue. Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer Zalando said on Wednesday that restrictions on public life were hitting demand. A spokeswoman said demand for athleisure and gear for yoga and running has risen as people are forced to work – and exercise – at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemens Houthis towards civilian targets in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colone...

Australian federal, state leaders meet to discuss coronavirus pandemic

Australian federal and state leaders will meet on Friday, the countrys prime minister said, amid growing expectations the largest states could enforce a wide-ranging lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Further fiscal support measur...

South Africa begins 'unprecedented' military-patrolled lockdown

South Africa came under a nationwide military-patrolled lockdown on Friday, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus across the continent. Some 57 million peop...

A survivor of Seattle-area nursing home outbreak heads home

81-year-old Judie Shape tested positive for coronavirus just days after checking into the Life Care nursing home near Seattle, where three dozen people have died in one of the earliest and deadliest U.S. outbreaks.On Thursday, she went home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020