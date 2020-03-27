Left Menu
Five test positive for coronavirus in Maha's Vidarbha region

  PTI
  • |
  Nagpur
  • |
  Updated: 27-03-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:36 IST
Five test positive for coronavirus in Maha's Vidarbha region

Five persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region- four in Nagpur city and another in Gondia district, officials said on Friday. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur city has gone up to nine, they said.

On Thursday, a 43-year-old man with travel history to Delhi had tested positive for the infection in Nagpur. He has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). "Now, four of his relatives have tested positive for coronavirus," a senior official said.

Of the total nine COVID-19 patients in Nagpur, the first to test positive in the city was discharged from the hospital on Thursday as he has fully recovered, he said. "Now five patients are currently undergoing treatment at the IGGMCH and three at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)," the official said.

"One person has tested positive for the infection in Gondia district," another official said..

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

