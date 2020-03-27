Left Menu
Rajasthan: 60-yr-old coronavirus patient dies in Bhilwara

  Updated: 27-03-2020 12:36 IST
A 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, has died due to comorbid conditions of heart and kidney ailments, an official said on Friday. With two of his relatives also testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state have risen to 45.

The patient had visited the private hospital in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff were first found to be coronavirus positive. Comorbidity refers to one or more diseases or conditions that occur along with another condition in the same person at the same time.

"The patient died on Thursday night. Doctors have attributed the death to his comorbid conditions," Additional Chief Secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. This is the second death of a COVID-19 patient in the state, however, officials have said that the deaths were due to comorbidity.

Earlier, an Italian tourist who was cured of the virus had later died of heart attack due to lungs and heart problem at a private hospital in state capital. Bhilwara district collector has taken over five private hospitals to increase the number of isolation facilities for coronavirus patients.

"We have issued orders to take control of five hospitals along with their staff and equipment for COVID-19 related treatment. Health department teams have taken control," Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt said. As per the Bhilwara district administration's factual report, 6,445 people have been home quarantined. Apart from hospitals, hotel/resort/hostels have also been taken over, in which 1,511 quarantine beds and 12,900 beds in dormitory and halls have been arranged. A 200-bed isolation ward in Bhilwara district hospital besides 35-bed isolation wards in private hospitals too have been set up.

A team of 1,500 health workers and 2,400 police personnel in Bhilwara are currently undertaking the largest screening exercise to trace the contagion. The teams have surveyed over 1.06 lakh households and over 5.33 lakh people. So far, 21 positive cases have been found in Bhilwara, followed by Jaipur (9), Jhunjhunu (6), Jodhpur (5), Pratapgarh (2), Pali and Sikar (one each).

Three infected people in the state have recovered. The state administration had initially imposed a curfew and sealed the borders in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu districts and the entire state was brought under lockdown on March 22. Massive screening and survey of suspected people is underway in the state, officials said..

