Singapore says ready for more support to economy in coronavirus fight

Singapore is prepared to extend more support for the economy hit by a coronavirus pandemic, the city-state's prime minister said on Friday, a day after it unveiled new measures worth more than $30 billion to help businesses and households. "People must be quite clear that we are doing all we can to help them to stabilise the economy, to preserve jobs, to help companies stay in business," Lee Hsien Loong said.

"If we need to do more, when we need to do more, we will do that down the road." Lee said he was not ruling out holding a general election during the coronavirus pandemic, echoing the comments of other senior ministers.

